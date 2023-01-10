Report: Colts have requested permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coaching vacancy.

Evero is interviewing with Denver today and also got a request from the #Texans. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

It was reported earlier today that Evero would be doing an in-person interview with the Denver Broncos today for their head coaching vacancy. He was the Broncos' second interview but their first in-person interview of this coaching search. Yesterday, we learned that the Houston Texans requested to interview Evero and now today, their AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts are doing the same.

Evero was brought in by now former and recently fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett last year to serve as the defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach for the Rams and would be a first-time defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He was replacing a pretty damn good defensive mind in Vic Fangio who was let go by the Broncos last year as well, and Evero did not miss a beat.

Despite his inexperience, a league-worst offense, inept coaching around him, and non-stop injuries to key members of the team, Evero was the mastermind behind a damn good Broncos defense. They did tail off at the end of the year but injuries and poor offensive play likely played a factor in that. They were looking like an elite unit in the first half of the year. What he did in the second half of the year with practice squad players and additions from off the roster was fairly impressive. Broncos players also love the guy and pushed for him to be a head coach next season as well.

As we now know, because Evero has only been with the Broncos for one year, he is not eligible for the Rooney Rule compensation. That rule states any minority candidate hired to be a Head Coach or General Manager, the team that person is coming from would receive two third-round compensatory picks (a third-rounder in each of the two upcoming drafts). However, that rule states that the coach or executive has to be with the team for at least two years to be eligible for this compensation.

The Colts fired Frank Reich in the middle of their disappointing season and hired interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday to take over for him. This was a widely criticized move and one that did not go very well for the Colts down the stretch. Reportedly, Saturday is a serious candidate for the job still, so we shall see how this plays out. Evero has quickly impressed wherever he has gone and has a chance to do the same during these interviewing processes.

We shall see if Evero ultimately lands a head coaching gig with the Broncos, Colts, or Texans, or if he will return as the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2023.