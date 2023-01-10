Perspective: Who is the worst Broncos coach in the post-Shanahan era?

From 1972 to 2015, the Denver Broncos amassed the same number of losing seasons that the Broncos have had over the last 7 years. The amount of losing fans have all endured is unprecedented in many of our lifetimes (shoutout to the fans who suffered through the 1960’s).

From 1995 to 2008, the Broncos were coached by future-hall of famer Mike Shanahan. With unmatched success and 2 Super Bowls under his belt, he’s the undisputed best coach in Broncos history. Then there are the guys who came after him... With the exceptions of AFC Champion John Fox and Super Bowl Champion Gary Kubiak, Denver has had some real stinkers.

After the flop that was Nathaniel Hackett’s 2022 season, is there a new contender for worst coach in recent Broncos history?

Many folks will maintain that Josh McDaniels is still the worst coach of all time for a bunch of reasons:

Cheating

Trading favorite players

Cutting favorite players

Terrible draft picks

Bringing in the wrong Gronkowski

Retreading sub-par Patriot players

Being generally an unlikable person... Really, the list goes on and on.

Who would have thought going into this season that McDaniels would have a challenger as worst coach of all time? In this week’s Something Something Broncos 2023 Season Finale, Mike and Jess pose just this question. Was there something positive to point to from the Broncos this season? Was McDaniels more awful because of his personnel decisions or his coaching decisions? Does the cheating supersede the incredible ineptitude of the Nathaniel Hackett era?

Just who is the worst Broncos coach of the post-Shanahan era?