Broncos Reacts Survey: Postseason

We’ve officially entered the offseason in Broncos Country, but the NFL still has their postseason to enjoy. Something we Denver Broncos fans have not tasted in quite some time.

The good news is the team’s new owner/CEO Greg Penner isn’t messing around. He could see waiting even two more games watching this franchise flounder under Nathaniel Hackett’s leadership wasn’t a good idea. The move ended up sparking quite a bit of optimism.

First, the Broncos actually outplayed the AFC’s number one seed Kansas City Chiefs in their house and if it wasn’t for one blown offensive pass interference call, I think the Broncos win that game instead of losing by three. Then they also outplayed the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers who got manhandled despite playing their starters in that game.

That has helped the Broncos Reacts Survey numbers jump a bit in each of the last two weeks. Now that the season is over and we’re beginning to see who Penner is zeroing in on in his head coaching search, let’s all vote on how we feel about the direction of the Broncos organization moving forward.