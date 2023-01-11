Another attempt at sorting out the mess that is the Denver Broncos has begun

On one hand, I’m tired of continually going around the merry-go-round of suckitude with this franchise.

On the other hand, I really do like the idea of a fresh start.

We’ve got a lot of interesting news on that front as the Broncos have already started their interview process, players are sounding off about the future, and Broncos Country is kicking the dust off of our shoes as we leave this season in the rearview mirror.

I think that’s one thing about the NFL that keeps me being a fan of the game and of this team: no matter how bad things get, there’s always next season. Every year we get to have another fresh start and another chance at something better.

I’m encouraged to see the Broncos having serious talks with Jim Harbaugh and lining up interviews with serious candidates that make sense (some of them may only make sense as coordinators, but we can read between the lines).

Broncos News

Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver’s 2022 draft class

Three of Denver’s nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons.

Mile High Morning: Why the return of multiple injured starters could spark Broncos’ rebound in 2023

“When the offense gets healthy next fall, the Broncos insist their production is going to look a lot different," The Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

Jim Harbaugh Interviewed With NFL Team for Head Coaching Vacancy, per Report - Sports Illustrated

The virtual interview reportedly lasted over two hours.

Albert Okwuegbunam: 'There wasn't a lot of communication' from Broncos coaches as playing time dwindled early in 2022 season – Denver Sports - Denver Sports

Nathaniel Hackett took the Broncos coaching job last year preaching communication, but in Albert Okwuegbunam's eyes, the coaches failed to communicate why his playing time declined early in the 2022 season.

Report: Broncos interview with Jim Harbaugh 'over two hours' - Denver Sports

The Broncos began their coaching-interview process Monday, with Jim Harbaugh leading off.

NFL News

Bills Finish No. 1 in 2022 DVOA Ratings | Football Outsiders

The 2022 Bills top DVOA as just the seventh team to ever rank in the Top 5 for all three phases of the game.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

Who sits atop the NFL Power Rankings heading into the playoffs? With the 2022 regular season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a full rundown of the league hierarchy, 1-32.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns

With Super Wild Card Weekend on tap, which teams could have trouble putting points on the board? David Carr identifies the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, his final ranking of this season's top 15 offensive players.

How Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has empowered Kirk Cousins

O'Connell's approach to "building people" has spurred one of the most effective seasons of Cousins' 11-year NFL career.

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. Which player earns the No. 1 spot?

Commanders seek 'fresh start' at OC, fire Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday, the team announced.

Detroit Lions GM backs Jared Goff - He proved he's our starting QB

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the team would make sure "every stone is turned" as they prepare for the draft, but said Jared Goff proved to everyone that "he's the starting quarterback for us."

NFL coaching carousel rumors after Black Monday - Sports Illustrated

Black Monday marks the official beginning of head coaching searches across the NFL, and there’s already plenty of developments to sort through.