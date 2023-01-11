The next head coach of the Denver Broncos is a hot topic.

It’s now a betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The sports betting giant finally has the odds out for the Broncos next head coach, and it has Dan Quinn as the favorite. The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator currently sits at +125.

Quinn is followed by Jim Harbaugh at +350 and Sean Payton at +700. Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network said this week he’d be surprised if Denver doesn’t go with one of those three. And the odds back that up. After Payton, DeMeco Ryans is at +1,200.

While sports betting has exploded over the last three years, not every state allows for this market, so depending on where you are in the US this may not be available. It is available in Colorado, however.

The betting value is on Harbaugh, and he’ll more than likely become the next head coach. And it’s exactly what this franchise needs.

Harbaugh has a proven track record of winning and turning programs/franchises around. He did it with the San Francisco 49ers. He’ll do it again in Denver.

Quinn seems like the fall-back plan if Harbaugh and Payton don’t work out.