Report: Broncos interview Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Denver Broncos are having an in-person interview with veteran Head Coach Jim Caldwell today for their head coaching vacancy. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis has confirmed Anderson’s initial report. This makes Caldwell the third coach to interview for the job and their seventh reported candidate

I'm told Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Denver #Broncos today, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 11, 2023

The veteran head coach last coached in the league in 2017 when he led the Detroit Lions to a 9-7 record. He actually did that in back-to-back seasons and even had an 11-win season as well but was still let go and was replaced by Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia who never won more than six games in his three-year tenure with the team.

The 67-year-old coach is known for quarterback development and has only has two losing seasons during his seven years of head coaching for the Colts and Lions. His overall record as a head coach is 62-50 and that includes that awful Colts team that went 2-14 without Peyton Manning back in 2011.

Caldwell would check a lot of boxes for the Broncos. He is a veteran head coach, he is known as a quarterback developer, he would bring a winning culture to the Broncos locker room, and could serve as the CEO of the team. However, he does come with some cons. He hasn’t coached since 2017 and is 67 years old. Also, let’s be real if the Broncos come out of this hyped-up coaching search with Jim Caldwell as their choice, you are going to get a mixed reaction at best.

If the “swing big” and spare no-expense stuff wasn’t out there, this would be viewed as a “John Fox” sort of hire. Someone to fix and stabilize the sinking ship while getting it back heading in the right direction.

In the end, I do not see Caldwell surpassing the Broncos reported top three in Payton, Harbaugh, and Quinn, but could be a sneaky dark horse option if things fall through with any of these top options.