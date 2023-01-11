Pat Surtain II named first team All-Pro in players-only vote

The Denver Broncos have the best cornerback in the league. Pat Surtain II is in just his second season in the NFL and already he has earned the respect of players around the league. In the first ever player-voted All-Pro selection, Surtain joined Darius Slay as the only two first teamers at the cornerback position.

The former ninth-overall 2021 NFL Draft selection by the Broncos has racked up 118 tackles, six interceptions, 24 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one pick six touchdown. He has been everything Broncos Country had hoped for when General Manager George Payton selected him in the draft. Surtain is a true heir to Champ Bailey.

In this clip from Colin Cowherd’s show, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow named Surtain the best cornerback in the NFL too.

At just 22 years of age, the future is incredibly bright for Surtain. The Broncos have the talent to turn things around, but they just haven’t been able to find the right mix of players and coaches to get it done. Hopefully now that the Broncos have strong leadership at the top with owner/CEO Greg Penner calling the shots, the franchise will be poised to finally turn things around in the coming years.