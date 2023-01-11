Report: Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw for their head coaching vacancy earlier today. He joined veteran head coach Jim Caldwell as a candidate who interviewed for the Broncos job.

