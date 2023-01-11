 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw

The Broncos add an eighth candidate to their coaching search.

Stanford v California Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw for their head coaching vacancy earlier today. He joined veteran head coach Jim Caldwell as a candidate who interviewed for the Broncos job.

