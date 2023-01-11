Report: Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw for their head coaching vacancy earlier today. He joined veteran head coach Jim Caldwell as a candidate who interviewed for the Broncos job.

David Shaw, a well-respected and rather intelligent football mind recently re-signed from Stanford because of the direction of the football program. However, before that, he was widely regarded as one of the better football minds in the game. He also provided his insight on draft prospects during NFL Network’s draft coverage.

Shaw took over the Stanford job back in 2011 when fellow Broncos coaching candidate Jim Harbaugh left the program to be the 49ers' head coach. Before that, he served as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator at Stanford and even coached with Harbaugh at the University of San Diego as his passing game coordinator. So, the connection there runs very deep.

Now, Shaw does have some NFL experience as well. He spent nine years in the NFL before joining Harbaugh at the University of San Diego. He has stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and the Baltimore Ravens. So he is not just strictly a college coach but a coach with experience at both levels.

Shaw checks all the boxes as a potential head coaching candidate. He can create a winning culture in the Broncos locker room, run an offense that plays to Russell Wilson’s strengths, and be the CEO of the team. Now here is what is also interesting, he also makes a lot of sense as a potential offensive coordinator option.

Jim Harbaugh is a favorite for the Broncos' job. He has yet to interview with any other team, is viewed as a favorite, and would be looking for an offensive coordinator if he were to make the leap back into the NFL. Why wouldn’t he want to reunite with his former offensive coordinator back at Stanford and at the University of San Diego who just became available?

The Stanford connection runs deep within the Broncos' ownership and we could see them work that connection here with a potential Harbaugh and Shaw pairing. It is very possible Shaw is interviewing for the job and this has nothing to do with Harbaugh, but that doesn’t seem to make sense. It is not a coincidence that a few days after an interview with Harbaugh, the Broncos bring in a candidate that has strong ties to Harbaugh and could serve as his offensive coordinator.

My gut tells me that there is something brewing here between Harbaugh and the Broncos.