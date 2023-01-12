Wild Card Weekend Bets

These betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Niners/Seahawks: Geno Smith over 0.5 Interceptions (-145)

The Niners defense knows this Seattle offense better than most of league holding them to seven points in their first matchup and 13 in their second. With DPOY favorite, Nick Bosa, lining up on the other side from Geno Smith, I’m sure this elite defensive unit is going to cause some problems for Seattle.

Jaguars/Chargers: Travis Etienne anytime TD scorer (-130)

The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns this year in 17 games, so let’s keep the trend going that they’ll allow their 18th rush TD in their 18th game this season. The Chargers have one of the worst rush defenses in the league allowing 145 yards on ground per game, which was the fifth worst in the regular season. Travis Etienne will find himself an opportunity to punch it into the end zone this weekend.

Bills/Dolphins: Tre’Davious White over 3.5 tackles (-120)

Even though both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater won’t be playing this weekend, Mike McDaniel is a creative offensive head coach and will still find ways to get the ball in the hands of their main playmakers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, either by a pass or a run. I bring that up because Tre’Davious White will likely be tasked with guarding Hill and Waddle and will need to make big time tackles for the Bills defense.

Vikings/Giants: Giants +6.5 (-203)

It took a game-winning field goal from the Minnesota Vikings last time to separate these two teams. I expect for the game to be close once again and advise taking the extra half point to cover the Giants against a potential game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Bengals/Ravens: Joe Burrow over 1.5 Passing TD’s (-210)

This matchup includes one of the best passing attacks in the league lead by Joe Burrow going up against a struggling Baltimore Ravens secondary that was seventh worst in passing yards allowed this season. However, the Ravens defense is extremely good against the run with the third best run defense this season. So if Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow plan on breaking down this Ravens defense, it will have to be through the air.

Buccaneers/Cowboys: Brady longest completion U 35.5 (-115)

An immobile quarterback in Tom Brady is going up against one of the best pass rushes in the league, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have four players on their team who have six or more sacks on the season, so they have players all over their defense that can pressure the quarterback. This potent Cowboys pass rush will make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alter their offense by throwing shorter and quicker passes to keep Brady from hitting the turf.