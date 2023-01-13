Fans prefer Jim Harbaugh for Denver Broncos next head coach

Earlier this week, we ran a survey with Denver Broncos fans to see who they prefer the next Broncos’ head coach should be. Surprisingly, the competition between the two big names wasn’t even that close. 63% of those surveyed voted for Jim Harbaugh, while only 24% went with Sean Payton.

Frankly, both Harbaugh and Payton are proven successful head coaches in the NFL and while Harbaugh has a better regular season and playoff win percentage, Payton has actually won a Super Bowl title. Either way, I won’t be displeased if one of those two ends up being hired.

This head coach search and rumors swirling the top candidates has also affected our weekly confidence polling. From a rock bottom of 4% confidence just prior to the firing of Nathaniel Hackett to a skyrocketing up to 70% after both a season-ending win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the head coach search, we’ve been on a wild ride in Broncos Country over the last month.

What do you think of these survey results? Let’s discuss in the comments section below. Also, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.