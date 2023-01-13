Report: The Falcons have requested to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, for their defensive coordinator position. The same position he currently holds with the Denver Broncos.

Evero also is in the mix for three HC jobs (Denver, #Colts, #Texans). He's under contract as DC, so he can be blocked. But he's highly respected and will have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2023

Now, this is interesting.

Evero is currently a head coaching candidate for the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans. However, he is not the favorite for any of those jobs as of now and was likely heading back to the Broncos as their defensive coordinator. However, the Falcons are perusing Evero as a defensive coordinator candidate, not a head coaching candidate.

With this being a lateral move, the Falcons would need to get the Broncos' permission to interview their defensive coordinator for the same position on their coaching staff.

All indications were that Evero would probably be back in that same role with the Broncos under the new coach. The first-time defensive coordinator had an excellent year and quickly made himself one of the better up-and-coming young coaches in the league. So, why would the Broncos let him go when he’s under contract with them, and what made the Falcons think they could potentially get permission to interview him?

Is he disgruntled? As we know, he is very good friends with recently fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. He brought Evero to this team and their friendship was well publicized. He even declined to be the interim head coach because of his relationship with and respect for Hackett. Could he just want out from the team that treated his good friend that way? I don’t know. He did an interview for the Broncos' head coaching job so maybe the relationship between the two sides isn’t that bad.

The only other reason I can think of is the potential Sean Payton/Vic Fangio pairing. Months ago, when the Payton stuff started, it was reported that he was putting together a coaching staff that included former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. Now, with the Broncos considered the “early front runners” for Payton, could Evero be allowed to look elsewhere knowing the new coach is bringing in his own people?

This is obviously all speculation on my part, but the Falcons must have some reason to believe they can potentially hire Evero. If the Broncos quickly decline this, then we have our answer, but if they allow him to interview elsewhere, it could be an indication of something. What exactly it is an indication of is the big question.