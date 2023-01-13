Report: Broncos block the Falcons request to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position

According to The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel, the Denver Broncos have blocked the Atlanta Falcons' request to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Denver 7’s Troy Renck confirms the report of the Broncos blocking the Falcons' request as well.

Not a big surprise, but multiple sources say the #Broncos aren't going to let DC Ejiro Evero, who is under contract next year, interview for the Falcons DC job.



They can block lateral moves and it's still pretty early in their own HC search. Next weeks will be fascinating. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) January 14, 2023

That was quick.

It was reported earlier this evening that the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to interview Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position. With this being a lateral move and Evero being under contract with the Broncos, the Falcons would need the Broncos to okay this, but obviously, they did not.

It was curious to see the Falcons even attempt this. Lateral moves like this are rare, especially with a guy who is a hot up-and-coming coaching candidate. Evero is a candidate for the Broncos' head coaching position(as well as the Texans and Colts) and likely returning as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would be stupid to just let him walk away for nothing, especially when he is under contract and coming off a solid year as a defensive coordinator for them.

This was an obvious move for the Broncos but an even more curious one for the Falcons. I speculated a few reasons why Evero could be able to do this interview, but the Broncos' quick denial erases that completely.

So, hopefully, Evero sticks around for at least this upcoming season and continues the good work he did with the Denver Broncos defense.