Super Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks at 49ers - Live Coverage

We are kicking off the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an NFC West division rivalry matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are the number two seed in the NFL and the Seahawks barely clawed their way into the seventh seed last week.

Now, we Denver Broncos fans may be tempted to root for the 49ers in this game, but it would be much better for us and our favorite team if the Seahawks come out with a surprise upset here today. I’ll hate hearing their gloating, but I’ll like the higher first round draft pick come April. So... Go Hawks!

In reality, I think the 49ers are just the most complete team in the NFL and have the league’s longest active win streak. I predict they will roll and it will only look closer at the end with some garbage time points. 49ers 34, Seahawks 21.