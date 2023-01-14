Report: Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He has already interviewed for the head coaching jobs for the Broncos, Colts, and Texans and now could interview for the Panthers job as well.

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per source.



That's four for Evero, who also spoke with Denver and the #Colts and has the #Texans next week. A lot of interest. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2023

Evero is becoming a popular man around the league. He will interview for four head coaching vacancies during this cycle and even had the Atlanta Falcons request permission to interview him for their defensive coordinator position. The Broncos quickly blocked that request, but now will watch their up-and-coming defensive coordinator interview for his fourth head coaching vacancy.

As we know, Evero was brought in by now former and recently fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett last year to serve as the defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach for the Rams and would be a first-time defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He was replacing a pretty damn good defensive mind in Vic Fangio who was let go by the Broncos last year as well, and Evero did not miss a beat.

Despite his inexperience, a league-worst offense, inept coaching around him, and non-stop injuries to key members of the team, Evero was the mastermind behind a damn good Broncos defense. They did tail off at the end of the year but injuries and poor offensive play likely played a factor in that. They were looking like an elite unit in the first half of the year. What he did in the second half of the year with practice squad players and additions from off the roster was fairly impressive. Broncos players also love the guy and pushed for him to be a head coach next season as well.

As we now know, because Evero has only been with the Broncos for one year, he is not eligible for the Rooney Rule compensation. That rule states any minority candidate hired to be a Head Coach or General Manager, the team that person is coming from would receive two third-round compensatory picks (a third-rounder in each of the two upcoming drafts). However, that rule states that the coach or executive has to be with the team for at least two years to be eligible for this compensation.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule early in the season and veteran defensive coordinator Steve Wilks took over. The interim head coach Wilks kept the Panthers competitive, but it appears the Panthers want to go in a different direction. It is rumored that they are looking for an offensive coach and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the rumored favorite for that job. However, a strong interview by Evero could push him to the front of the pack in this job, and some of the other jobs as well.