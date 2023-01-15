Make the Broncos a playoff team again

Good morning, Broncos Country!

To quote the 1980s rock band Cinderella, “You don’t don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”

This is where we are with the Denver Broncos, I’m quoting rock ballads.

Now that “Super” Wild Card Weekend has kicked off, the Broncos are once again on the outside looking in. For the seventh straight year. And to say it sucks not having Denver in the playoffs is an understatement.

I want to see this franchise back in the playoffs.

I want to experience the Broncos having a shot.

When I think back on the talk of John Elway not winning a Super Bowl given what has unfolded since 2016 makes me chuckle. The fact over his Hall of Fame ownership that Pat Bowlen had more Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons ... and now the Broncos have six straight losing seasons is still hard to comprehend. It also puts all of this terribleness in further perspective.

Aside from the 1960s and early ‘70s, most of Broncos Country has never experienced this level of ineptitude and suckiness. And it sucks.

Whomever Greg Penner chooses as head coach, hopefully it’s a step toward getting this franchise back to simply making the playoffs again. Competing for Super Bowls is so foreign, I just want the playoffs.

With the playoffs now underway, it’s a time in Broncos Country that needs to return. The atmosphere at Mile High Stadium. The nerves. The excitement. The anticipation. The emotion over every play, good and bad.

Even thinking about that makes me excited.

Hence, “You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”

Broncos News

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver’s 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league’s elite defenses.

Denver Broncos head coach search update | 9news.com

Broncos owner Greg Penner has interviewed Jim Harbaugh, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero and David Shaw so far. Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton are week of Jan. 17.

How Broncos’ injuries and recoveries could impact 2023 season - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Denver sent a record number of players to the injured reserve during the season, and some of those injuries could linger into next season.

NFL News

NFL officiating under scrutiny after Seahawks-Rams controversy

After multiple controversial officiating decisions in Sunday’s Rams-Seahawks game, multiple executives and coaches said the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons.

The violence and force of an NFL tackle - The Washington Post

Think you understand the astonishing scope of NFL violence? You really don’t.

NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season

The 3% decrease in NFL viewership was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to Amazon Prime Video.

NFL coaching agents still fear Black coaches won’t get chances despite Rooney Rule improvements - CBSSports.com

There are currently five head-coaching openings in the NFL.