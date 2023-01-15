 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins at Bills - Live Coverage

The number two seed Buffalo Bills will host the number seven seed Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

One thing I dislike about the “Super” Wild Card Weekend is that its not very super when it comes to the extra team the NFL included. The seven seeds in both conferences this year were not teams I would consider playoff caliber. It is what it is, however, because the money involved is too lucrative for the NFL to care about what should be.

The Miami Dolphins are coming into this game having lost five of their last six games and will face a Buffalo Bills team that is likely a Super Bowl contender. The Any Given Sunday mantra stands for any NFL game, but I really think that this Bills team would beat this Dolphins team nine out of ten times. I’ve got the Bills steamrolling the Dolphins here in a 31-3 blowout.

Dolphins vs. Bills

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...