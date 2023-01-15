Super Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins at Bills - Live Coverage

One thing I dislike about the “Super” Wild Card Weekend is that its not very super when it comes to the extra team the NFL included. The seven seeds in both conferences this year were not teams I would consider playoff caliber. It is what it is, however, because the money involved is too lucrative for the NFL to care about what should be.

The Miami Dolphins are coming into this game having lost five of their last six games and will face a Buffalo Bills team that is likely a Super Bowl contender. The Any Given Sunday mantra stands for any NFL game, but I really think that this Bills team would beat this Dolphins team nine out of ten times. I’ve got the Bills steamrolling the Dolphins here in a 31-3 blowout.