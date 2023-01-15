Super Wild Card Weekend: Giants and Vikings - Live Coverage

So far, I’ve been pretty spot on with my score predictions for Saturday’s games, but a little off so far on Sunday. I had the 49ers blowing out the Seahawks, the Jaguars winning a close one against the Chargers, and the Bills curb stompin’ the Dolphins. The first two predictions were spot on, but not so much for the Bills-Dolphins game!

On paper, the 13-4 Minnesota Vikings should easily dispatch the 9-7-1 New York Giants. The issue is that I think the Vikings are the biggest 13-3 frauds in NFL history. The Giants, actually, are remarkably similar to the Vikings as each scored slightly fewer points than they gave up. I just don’t know.

I feel like it could easily be a Vikings blowout against a Giants team that was 2-4-1 in their final seven games or it could be a close, low scoring type game. That’s what I ended up predicting here. The Vikings win those close games, so let’s go Vikings 20-19.