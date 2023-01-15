Super Wild Card Weekend: Ravens at Bengals - Live Coverage

With Lamar Jackson ruled out with a knee injury for the Baltimore Ravens, they will need to get creative with their offensive game plan to overcome the Cincinnati Bengals here in the Wild Card round. I think John Harbaugh will figure out a way to compete in this game, but it just won’t be enough against a very strong contender the Bengals have this year.

AFC North matchups in the playoffs always end up seeming like a dogfight, so despite Jackson being out I think this is a much closer game than people might expect. In the end, I think Joe Burrow and the Bengals simply offer too much firepower for a Ravens team that will be limited by their quarterback situation. I have the Bengals pulling away late 28-20 tonight.

It would be good for the NFL for them to have the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals playing next week. I am sure it would be an emotional rematch, but hopefully a positive one.