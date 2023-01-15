 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Wild Card Weekend: Ravens at Bengals - Live Coverage

In our third and final division rival matchup in the Wild Card round, the Baltimore Ravens are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: JAN 08 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Lamar Jackson ruled out with a knee injury for the Baltimore Ravens, they will need to get creative with their offensive game plan to overcome the Cincinnati Bengals here in the Wild Card round. I think John Harbaugh will figure out a way to compete in this game, but it just won’t be enough against a very strong contender the Bengals have this year.

AFC North matchups in the playoffs always end up seeming like a dogfight, so despite Jackson being out I think this is a much closer game than people might expect. In the end, I think Joe Burrow and the Bengals simply offer too much firepower for a Ravens team that will be limited by their quarterback situation. I have the Bengals pulling away late 28-20 tonight.

It would be good for the NFL for them to have the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals playing next week. I am sure it would be an emotional rematch, but hopefully a positive one.

Ravens vs. Bengals

