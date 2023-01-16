NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs has been set for next weekend. The NFL announced on Monday the following divisional playoff schedule:

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC: 3:00 PM (ET) - Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) - Cowboys/Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

The most interesting game next weekend will be the matchup between the Bengals and Bills. Due to the cancelled game in Week 17, the AFC Championship game could be played in Atlanta if both the Chiefs and Bills win next weekend.

Tonight’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will determine who will face the 49ers next weekend. Regardless of the outcome, I think all of the top seeded teams end up winning to advance to the championship rounds. The only team I think could break the 1-2 seed would be the Bengals. The NFL is quite top-heavy this season.

Who do you think will advance next weekend?