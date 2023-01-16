List of 2023 Denver Broncos free agents

The Denver Broncos are heading into a big offseason. The head coaching search is continuing strong and until that is completed, we won’t really have any movement on the free agent side of things. They have a lot of players heading into free agency in 2023.

Here is the full list of pending Broncos’ free agents, per Spotrac.

Broncos unrestricted free agents (UFA)

Dakota Allen, ILB

Calvin Anderson, OT

Andrew Beck, FB/TE

Mike Boone, RB

Tom Compton, OG

Cameron Fleming, OT

Kareem Jackson, S

Dre’Mont Jones, DE

Marlon Mack, RB

Latavius Murray, RB

Darius Phillips, CB

Dalton Risner, OG

Eric Saubert, TE

Alex Singleton, ILB

Eric Tomlinson, TE

Billy Turner, RT

DeShawn Williams, DE

Broncos restricted free agents (RFA)

Brett Rypien, QB

P.J. Locke, S

Essang Bassey, CB

Jacob Bobenmoyer, LS

Broncos exclusive rights free agent (ERFA)

Jonas Griffith, ILB

Corliss Waitman, P

Will Sherman, OT

Lamar Jackson, CB

The most likely players to remain with the team in 2023 would be the RFA and ERFA players.

For restricted free agents, the Broncos can match any offer another team makes to retain their services. The most well-known example of that was back in 2016 when the running back C.J. Anderson received a contract from the Miami Dolphins and the Broncos matched it. I would expect them to try to retain both Locke and Rypien from that list.

For exclusive rights free agents, all the Broncos have to do is retain that player is offer them at least a one-year contract at the league minimum. It would make sense for them to retain both Griffith and Waitman at least. Waitman would need some competition in camp, however.

The players most likely to leave next season will come from the first list of players. I don’t think many of those players will return. The new regime will likely want to move on from a lot of these guys. The one player who won’t be going anywhere is most likely Dre’Mont Jones. He has emerged as a strong pass rush threat and a prime candidate for the franchise tag.

Others that I’d like to see the Broncos try to resign would be tackles Billy Turner and Cameron Fleming. The offensive line depth is shaky at best and will likely require a more than one offseason to fix. Also, it would be good to try to bring back Andrew Beck and one of the two other free agent tight ends, Eric Saubert or Eric Tomlinson. Another strong contender to bring back would be inside linebacker Alex Singleton. He had a fairly decent season in 2022.

What are your thoughts on the Broncos 2023 free agent list?