When will the Broncos hire a new coach?

It’s becoming a near-annual tradition, the hiring and firing of coaches in Broncos Country. Usually, there’s plenty of debate as to whether or not a coach should be retained. The 2022 Broncos season was different. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who didn’t think giving Nathaniel Hackett the heave-ho wasn’t justified or premature. That’s what kind of an awful disappointment the 2022 was.

Interviews have been underway and candidates have emerged and the Rooney rule requirements have been begrudgingly satisfied. So when will Denver have a new coach?

The only indication we have about what will happen is to look back at what did happen. When did the Broncos hire previous head coaches Super Bowl winner Gary Kubiak was hired on January 18, 2015. Vance Joseph was hired on January 11, 2017. Vic Fangio was hired on January 10, 2019.

Then there is the one post-2021 hire the Broncos made, Nathaniel Hackett. He was hired on January 27, 2022.

It’s important to identify Hackett’s hiring as different because prior to 2021, the season consisted of 16 and not 17-regular season games. In order to average out a hire date, the pre-2021 hires need to be weighted with an extra 7-days.

Adjusting for the elongated seasons that predate 2021, and factor in Nathaniel Hackett, a simple average dictates that we should expect a coaching announcement sometime around Sunday, January 22.

Of course, I am no stats expert, this is by no means a scientific approach, and the results can’t hold a candle to any of MHR’s Joe Mahoney’s incredible stats work. This is just a guess as good as anyone else’s. When do you expect the hire to come down?

Headlines

