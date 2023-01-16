Super Wild Card Weekend: Cowboys at Buccaneers - Live Coverage

There are few NFL records one can say will never be broken, but Tom Brady’s 100,000 passing yards combined in the regular season and playoffs is likely to stand the test of time. It is doubtful anyone will ever come close to matching the sheer quantity of career playoff games he amassed in New England and now in Tampa. I have Denver Broncos fan driven disdain for him, but stepping back there is no denying we’re witnessing a legend out there tonight who is wrapping up one of the - if not thee - greatest quarterbacking career in NFL history.

What makes it even better is that he could lead his 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. It’s a good day when Cowboys fans enjoy that one-and-done type finish. I predict we see vintage Tom Brady tonight in a 33-30 thriller over the Dem Boys.