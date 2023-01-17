Latest odds suggest Broncos head coach race down to two favorites

The Denver Broncos head coaching search continues today with the team flying out to Los Angeles to visit with Sean Payton. However, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the favorite to ultimately land the head coaching job in Denver is none other than Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. (+150)

Payton (+225) is close behind and after that there is a significant drop-off to the next tier of candidates. That would suggest its a two horse race for the Broncos head coaching gig.

For the life of me, I don’t understand where the Dan Quinn hype is coming from. He has ties to general manager George Paton, but Paton selected Nathaniel Hackett over him last cycle. Literally all of the hype, news, and rumors have circled around Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

With Harbaugh back at Michigan, that leaves today’s meeting with Sean Payton a big one. As we know with the frequency of head coaching changes in recent Broncos’ history, where there is a lot of smoke around a candidate there is usually a fire in there. Of course, new owner/CEO Greg Penner is a wild card. We don’t yet know his tendencies or how he might telegraph his targets. Do oddsmakers know something we don’t?