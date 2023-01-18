Broncos look to improve the stadium. Maybe try winning more?

In the lead-off article linked below, Andrew Mason keeps it quick, simple, and clear regarding the Denver Broncos’ efforts to gather fan input in order to improve the stadium experience.

While the facts here are boorish, I figured I could share some arm-chair insights and humorous thoughts that may liven up the subject a bit.

We’re collecting fan feedback to provide the very best @EmpowerField stadium and gameday experience for #BroncosCountry.



More info » https://t.co/JsReLxLNsY pic.twitter.com/ajVwYt1oPp — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 17, 2023

Thoughts on the survey

Let’s start off by pointing out the very important detail that the Broncos organization’s direct profit that they don’t have to share with any of the other 31 NFL teams comes from stadium revenue.

So when fans aren’t showing up, forking out exorbitant amounts of money for concession food, and using all the paid services in and around that stadium, that means less profit for the ownership group.

On one hand, I applaud this kind of fan connection and especially their wanting data points that can drive good decisions on how to make the stadium experience better.

On the other hand, the survey is just that: a data point that is going to help someone make more money.

Let’s make this simple

I’m going to just solve all the Broncos' problems for them with nary a survey to collect, a spreadsheet to analyze, or a meeting to be had.

Suck less and you will make more money.

Seriously... this team has been a complete shit-show for 7 years and counting. Get them back to playing winning football and you will have your rip-roaring fanbase back full strength and filling the stands.

