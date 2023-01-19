Broncos need to go offense with new head coach

The postseason is officially underway with the completion of super wild card weekend last week. For Denver Broncos fans, however, it’s time to look ahead towards the 2023 season and how to end this postseason drought.

The first step in the process for the Broncos to get back into the postseason is to hire an offensive head coach (again). I know Nathaniel Hackett has left a poor taste in all our mouths after last season and that despite being an offensive head coach the Broncos had the worst offense in the league, but still Greg Penner needs to realize the importance of hiring another offensive head coach regardless of Hackett’s performance. The league has been changing every year ever since Patrick Mahomes’ 2019 MVP performance.

The NFL is now all about offense and putting up points. If teams wish to keep up with this philosophy, they need to hire a more offensive minded head coach. Let’s take a look at the number of offensive head coaches that are in playoffs this year:

Andy Reid (Chiefs, offense)

Zac Taylor (Bengals, offense)

Doug Pederson (Jaguars, offense)

Jojn Harbaugh (Ravens, offense)

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins, offense)

Nick Sirianni (Eagles, offense)

Kyle Shanahan (49ers, offense)

Kevin O’Connell (Vikings, offense)

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys, offense)

Brian Daboll (Giants, offense)

Out of the 14 head coaches that have made playoffs this year, the 10 listed above are offensive head coaches, whereas the other remaining four coaches of Sean McDermott, Brandon Staley, Todd Bowles, and Pete Carroll (three of which have been eliminated from playoffs in the WC round) are defensive.

The trend is simple here for Penner. If he wishes to get this team back into the postseason, hire an offensive head coach. Sean Payton seems to be one of the few head coaching options that fit this criteria and is considered one of the “three main candidates” for the Broncos. The Broncos have also shown interest in defensive coordinators DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers and Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys for a head coaching jobs.

