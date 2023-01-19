Report: Titans request to interview Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for a position on their offensive staff.

The #Titans put in a request to interview #Broncos OC Justin Outten for a job on their new offensive staff, per source. Outten called plays for Denver the last two games of the season and previously coached tight ends in Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2023

Outten was previously the Green Bay Packers tight end coach before being brought over by Nathaniel Hackett to serve as his offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. He would not call plays as Hackett was going to be the play caller, but he would help with the installs. Well, we all saw how that all worked out. The Broncos had the league's worst offense this year and Hackett was fired before he could finish out his first season with the Broncos.

However, after Hackett was fired, interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg decided to remove quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak from calling plays and give them to offensive coordinator Justin Outten. This was the first time he called plays in NFL and surprisingly, the Broncos' offenses started clicking.

Against the Chiefs, the Broncos scored 24 points, rushed for 117 yards, and had 307 total yards with 3 Russell Wilson touchdowns. Next week, against the Chargers, the Broncos scored 31 points, rushed for 205 yards, and 471 total yards, and 3 Russell Wilson touchdowns. If the Broncos produced like this all season, we might still see them playing right now. So, Outten really helped himself in these two games.

With a new coaching staff coming probably sometime next week, it is very likely that Outten does not stick around, so it does make sense for the Broncos to allow him to interview with the Titans. They do have an open offensive coordinator position, but the report does not mention the offensive coordinator position, so he is most likely interviewing to be a positional coach once again.

We will likely see a mass exodus of the Broncos coaching staff here in the coming days and weeks after they hire a new head coach, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It is nice to see that they will be able to rebound and land themselves another job in the NFL. At the end of the day, these are people with families who do these jobs for their livelihoods.