Russell Wilson’s rushing TDs shouldn’t have been late-season novelty for Broncos

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a grand total of 1 rushing touchdown.

On Sunday, Wilson had 2.

Blame Nathaniel Hackett, Klint Kubiak, Justin Outten, or whomever you want. How is it possible that one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks of all time hadn’t found the end zone on his feet this season since week 4 against the Raiders?

As you may have seen in a graphic during the game, Russell Wilson is currently third on the list of all-time rushing quarterbacks, behind Cam Newton and Michael Vick.

Why did he only have 1 rushing touchdown all year? When I think back on all the short yardage situations, all the red zone opportunities, all those drives that fizzled because the Broncos couldn’t muster a single yard... To think about all those 1-score games, the overtime games, all the close ones... What would have happened had they chosen to run the 3rd greatest rushing quarterback instead of whatever stupid play they chose to run instead?

Broncos 12 losses this season by score difference: 1, 9, 3, 3, 7, 7, 6, 13, 1, 6, 37, 3. 9 one score losses. I wonder what the record is? — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) January 2, 2023

How did the Broncos lose 12-games? This isn’t the only reason, but it certainly should be part of the conversation.

