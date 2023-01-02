Broncos vs Chargers betting odds for Week 18

The Denver Broncos were one horrible offensive pass interference call away from ending the Kansas City Chiefs nearly decade-long winning streak against them, but instead they fell three points short. Now they are three point dogs to the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the final week of the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open up 3-point home underdogs to the Chargers with an over/under at 40.

Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Denver Broncos (4-12)

Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Los Angeles -3

Moneyline Odds: Denver +145 / Los Angeles -170

Over/Under: 40

I was looking over the playoff scenarios for next week and I think the Chargers may have no reason to win in terms of seeding if the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens at home next Sunday. That could give the Broncos an opportunity to beat a Chargers team that may rest a few key starters.

Given how many starters the Broncos have on injured reserve, this could even the playing field a bit and give Denver a chance to close out the season with a rare win. I think I actually like Denver’s chances even if the Chargers feel like they need a win. With how Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten moved Russell Wilson out of the pocket and the improvement in overall offensive efficiency last week, the Broncos may be good to score over 20 again in Week 18.

What do you think Broncos Country?