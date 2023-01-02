Monday Night Football Week 17: Bills at Bengals - Live Updates

In what might be the biggest game of the year in the NFL, the 12-3 Buffalo Bills must win on the road against the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals to keep ahead of the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs for homefield advantage in the AFC heading into the final week of the season. However, the Bengals would have a narrow path to homefield as well with a win tonight over the Bills. A whole lot of drama building in the AFC between the three powerhouses.

Kickoff is set for Monday, January 2, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. The Buffalo Bills absolutely need a win to keep hold of homefield advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs, so I decided they will win here. They were my preseason pick for the Super Bowl, so I don’t see a reason to back down now!