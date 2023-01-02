Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's led Michigan to consecutive B1G titles, but also been great as an NFL coach. If an NFL team wants him, will he leave Michigan? Reporting w/ @NicoleAuerbach @byAustinMeek on Harbaugh/NFL 2.0: https://t.co/q4VrLN7OLu — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2023

Well, as it was reported on Sunday Night by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos have already reached out and been in contact with Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy. So, it sounds like Harbaugh is ready to make the jump back into the NFL while the Broncos appear ready to make whoever their top candidate is very rich in the coming weeks.

Multiple sources close to the coach told The Athletic on Monday they expect Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL if a franchise offers him a coaching job.

One source close to Harbaugh even called it a “done deal” if he gets an offer from an NFL team. Again, with the reports of the Broncos' interest in Harbaugh, and Harbaugh’s camp putting this out there, you can do some dot-connecting about potential mutual interest between the Broncos and Harbaugh.

Now, there could be some competition between the Broncos and the Colts for Harbaugh’s services, but the Broncos should easily win whatever bidding war is happening between the teams. Also, I do not really view the Colts as being a much more attractive job than the Broncos, but I am clearly biased in that regard.

Where there is smoke, there is some fire. We have reports saying the Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh and now we have reports saying Harbaugh will jump to the NFL if a team offers him a job. Let us see if Penner and the Broncos owners can get their guy.