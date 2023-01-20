Broncos will interview Dan Quinn in person today

Today, the Denver Broncos' trio of CEO/Owner Greg Penner, part owner Condoleezza Rice, and General Manager George Paton will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn. This interview will happen in person somewhere in the Dallas area and conclude the Broncos' first wave of interviews.

Broncos’ interview trio has been CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton, owner Condoleezza Rice. After DeMeco Ryans interview Thursday in SF area; Dan Quinn in Dallas-area Friday, a 2nd round of interviews with 1 to 3 finalists expected next week. #9sports https://t.co/9tMXWiIuV4 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 19, 2023

After today, the Broncos will pause the search for a bit as they decide on their finalist and then bring the final few candidates for a second round of interviews at the Broncos facility.

As for Quinn, he is once again a favorite for the Broncos' job. Last year, he was among the finalists for the job along with Kevin O’Connell and Nathaniel Hackett who ultimately got the job. His connection with General Manager George Paton is what has made him a logical candidate for the job, but this time around, Quinn will need to impress the new Broncos owners.

Quinn is currently the mastermind behind the Dallas Cowboys defense which is among the best units in the league. While he is a strong defensive coordinator, Quinn is known for his leadership skills and the relationships he builds with his players. He previously was a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and during his time with them, he helped lead that team to a Super Bowl appearance. Ultimately, that ended up being an infamous appearance for Quinn, but he proved he can lead a team to the Super Bowl. He has also proven to be a strong staff builder. He had Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur as his quarterback's coach, and Mike McDaniel as an offensive assistant during the season they made it to the Super Bowl. That is three very successful head coaches on his offensive staff.

If hired by the Broncos, Quinn would be responsible for getting the Broncos back on track. His leadership qualities could help bring back that winning culture to that locker room and hopefully, he will be able to assemble another high-quality coaching staff. At the end of the day, what he plans to do on the offensive side of the ball, and how he plans on getting the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson will be the thing everyone wants to know about.

While it does not appear that Quinn is currently the favorite for the Broncos' job, a strong interview could help him gain some ground on Sean Payton. You could hire Quinn and keep that first-round pick and use it to help fix the Broncos' roster.