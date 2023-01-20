Latest odds have Sean Payton as the favorite to be the next Denver Broncos Head Coach

The Denver Broncos coaching search continues today as they interview their final candidate, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, for their head coaching vacancy. Throughout this process, Quinn has been the favorite to land the Broncos job according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, but that has changed.

The Broncos met with Sean Payton earlier this week to interview him for their head coaching vacancy. The interview went very well and we have had multiple reports indicating that there is real mutual interest between the two sides. Well, Vegas seems to agree with all that because they now have Sean Payton (+175) as the favorite for the Broncos' head coaching job.

As I said previously, ever since the interview, there have been non-stop reports from multiple different sources connecting Sean Payton to the Broncos' job.

First, the Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported that the Broncos “remain in a very strong position to land Sean Payton” after he initially reported that they were the early frontrunners for Payton’s services. Then, 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis reported that there is “sincere mutual interest” between Payton and the Broncos after their interview. earlier this week. There is plenty of smoke there already, but a Colin Cowherd report stating that quarterback Russell Wilson has reached out to Payton(through legal channels) and told him that he wants him to be the coach really added some more fuel to the fire.

This should not be surprising. From the very beginning, we heard that the new Broncos owners were going to be “ultra-aggressive” and do whatever it takes to land the coach they want. They were the first team to reach out and get permission to interview Payton, they were the first team to meet in person with Payton, and now they are quickly becoming the favorites to land Payton.

At the end of the day, Vegas usually knows what is happening before we do and that is why this is a big deal. They have had Quinn as the favorite from the start, so having Payton dethrone him this late in the process is noteworthy. Adding that with all the reports, rumors, and speculation about the Broncos and Payton and it sure seems like the writing is on the wall.