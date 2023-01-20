Fans don’t like the idea of a new stadium for the Denver Broncos

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos announced they would begin the process of looking at options towards either improving the current stadium or even begin building a new one for the franchise.

Mike Klis of 9News broke the story this week where he outlined the key points of the Broncos’ plans for this offseason.

Beginning next week, select season-ticket holders, suite holders, fans and corporate partners will receive invitations to participate in focus groups, interviews and surveys, Broncos president Damani Leech confirmed to 9NEWS. The market research and analysis are expected to be completed by April. It is the first step of a long process with no set timetable in helping Penner and the Broncos’ ownership group in determining the future of the Broncos’ stadium. All options — from a reimagined Empower Field at Mile High to a potential new stadium — remain in play.

With a team that is struggling to win games, the timing for a push for a new stadium is likely a bit early. If they want fan support, they’ll need to field a contender. For now, whatever a ‘reimagined’ version of Empower Field at Mile High is is likely what they should put their efforts into.

Earlier this week, we ran a survey on the topic of a new stadium and Broncos Country thoroughly rejected the idea.

The results are not surprising. Any hope of pushing for a new stadium is going to be met with strong fan resistance. Unless they plan to foot the entire bill, asking for public financial assistance to build a new stadium for a team that has a 35-63 record since 2017 is asking for outrage.

