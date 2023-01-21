AFC Divisional Round: Jaguars at Chiefs - Live Coverage

One the last losses the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered was on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. The Chiefs jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held on for a 27-17 home win. The Jaguars went on to win six of their final seven games to reach the playoffs. Now they get a chance to take down the AFC’s number one seed.

While I think this game might be a fun one to watch, I just don’t think Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will drop this one at home. That early-season inconsistency has evaporated and they are playing their best football right now.

In my predictions post, I see the Chiefs winning 33-28 with the Jags covering that 9.5 point spread. I also noted that the Jaguars actually had a better total DVOA than the Los Angeles Chargers, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise they won last week. Well, this week they are facing one of the best in the NFL on the DVOA-side of things.