NFC Divisional Round: Giants at Eagles - Live Coverage

In our second Saturday game of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round we’ve got an NFC East divisional matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the conference and are third in overall DVOA, while the New York Giants are 20th in DVOA and are coming off a surprising win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

In their first matchup in Week 14, the Eagles ran up the score in a 48-22 win over the Giants. In Week 18, the Giants were much more competitive, but still lost 22-16. That was Jalen Hurts’ first game back from injury, so the rust took a minute to shake off. They still led 19-0 late into the third quarter. I would expect the Eagles not to let up on the gas in the playoffs.

I think they are going to run away with this one. My score prediction is an Eagles 40-23 blowout win over the Giants. I think the score is likely worse, but garbage time might close the gap some. I just feel like the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are just so much better than every other NFC team left in the playoffs.