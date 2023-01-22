Broncos take secretive approach for CEO-style coach

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos are getting accustomed to head coach searches.

Granted, this is the first one with Greg Penner leading the way, but still. It’s not exactly an ideal situation to be conducting your fourth search for a head coach in six years.

But there’s something different about this one. Aside from the Walmart money, it’s much more tight-lipped. The team’s social media account doesn’t even announce when an interview has been completed.

So everyone knows even less.

The only people talking are the people in the media. Take that for what it’s worth.

However, when Penner announced the firing of Nathaniel Hackett, he said something that stands out. As the organization prepares to move on to the next round of interviews and hopefully hire/acquire Sean Payton, this quote can give us an idea of what Penner is looking for.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great CEOs, and it starts with really strong leadership. That’s going to be the most critical factor here in a head coach. Obviously, the X’s and O’s are important, but we need a strong leader for this organization that’s focused on winning. That starts with culture. It’s instilling a sense of accountability and discipline. We need an identity on offense. At the starting point, it has to be about culture and leadership. Those characteristics are what we’ll be focused on the most.”

It’s no secret the Broncos are a losing franchise.

It’s become irrelevant and doesn’t matter.

Penner knows he needs to move the needle with this hire. The last thing he wants to do is hire someone and immediately have to go through this process again. Even though the Broncos are getting accustomed to head coach searches.

