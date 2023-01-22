AFC Divisional Round: Bengals at Bills - Live Coverage

The NFL playoffs finally has a marquee matchup between two teams most would consider Super Bowl contenders. The winner of this game may end up representing the AFC in the Super Bowl too if they get past the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills have held the best total DVOA number all season long. They are the only team to rank in the Top 5 in all three phases too. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are sixth overall in DVOA and they tend to show up in big games. This one is going to be a fun football game to watch, I think.

In my predictions post, I had the Bills coming out on top in a 26-23 dogfight with the Bengals. While both teams can be explosive on offense, I think we see a lot more defensive football here - especially in the red zone. I’m actually excited to watch this one.