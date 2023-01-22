NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys at 49ers - Live Coverage

Sunday featured the two best NFL Divisional Round games. The most improbable story of the season could be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The late round rookie has had an incredible start to his career.

Since taking over as the full-time starter in early December, Purdy has been a consistent force during the teams late season run. He is undefeated as a starter and has thrown 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions during that run. Even crazier, the 49ers have scored under 33 points in a game just once during that span. He has made this 49ers team a complete team that could be the team to beat in the NFC.

However, that could all come crashing to an end against a Dallas Cowboys team that has shown an incredibly high ceiling to go with a laughably low floor. Which Dallas team shows up today? I think the good team shows up, but I also think the better team still wins. I have the 49ers winning this game 31-27.