Jerry Rosburg reportedly expressed interest in Broncos head coaching position

In a report on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tweeted out that Denver Broncos Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg had expressed interest in the open head coach position in 2023 in the team’s end-of-season meeting with him.

From the report, Rosburg had a plan for next season and ownership has it under consideration. However, the lack of an actual interview for the job would suggest that Rosburg is not in the mix at all for the position. The follow up tweet pretty much confirms that, but you never know.

Though Rosburg, who was hired to help Nathaniel Hackett manage games, isn't a favorite for the job, Denver liked how he handled his interim stint and gave him what turned into a lengthy meeting after the year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2023

Right now, I have the two favorites for this job as Sean Payton and Dan Quinn, with David Shaw as a potential surprise hire. Those three seem to have the most smoke in the building, while the others interviewed have not gotten as much buzz.

Do you think Jerry Rosburg has earned a chance to get an interview for the job? Let’s discuss in the comments section below. For now, on to your morning Broncos news.

