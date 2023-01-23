Report: Broncos to have a second interview with Sean Payton

According to Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan, former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Denver Broncos later this week. Obviously, this makes Payton a finalist for the Broncos' head coaching job, and according to Duncan, the favorites to hire Sean Payton.

My column, with the news that Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Broncos this week....



Jeff Duncan: Are the Denver Broncos the favorites to hire Sean Payton? It sure looks that way https://t.co/m2zDt896aC via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 23, 2023

Payton is having his rescheduled interview with the Carolina Panthers today, so we shall see how that goes with this news leaking. However, according to Benjamin Allbright, Payton will have his second interview with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

As of now, Payton is the only reported second interview for the Broncos, If all signs point to the Broncos being the favorites, he might be their only second interview.

With all this said, as it goes in the media when one source says one thing, you have another one to immediately shoot it down. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Broncos have not scheduled second interviews just yet and that the Broncos have not settled on a finalist just yet.

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis echoed similar sentiments and also said the Broncos interviewed several strong candidates for their head coaching job and that it remains wide open. This seems to indicate that there might be more than one finalist for the job, but who knows at this point?

The Broncos finished up their first round of interviews on Friday and figured to schedule second interviews with 1 to 3 candidates this week. As of now, Sean Payton might have a second interview with the Broncos this coming Wednesday, but things keep changing as I write this story.

So, all we can do right now is just wait until something more official is reported on the Broncos' second interviews.

Update

Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan tweeted out some clarification on his previous tweet where he said the Broncos and Payton have a second interview scheduled for Wednesday. He states that while nothing has been finalized, Payton is expecting to fly to Denver Wednesday night with an anticipation of meeting with the team that night or on Thursday.

Point if clarification on the Sean Payton situation. He has not officially finalized his meeting time with the Broncos yet but he plans to fly to Denver Wednesday night in anticipation of meeting with team officials there, presumably that night or Thursday. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 23, 2023

So, it sounds like Payton is anticipating a second interview will happen later this week, but nothing has been officially finalized or scheduled. The media back and forth here leaves all this subject to change.