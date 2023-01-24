NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says DeMeco Ryans is a name to keep an eye on for the Broncos head coaching job

While the Sean Payton sweepstakes continue on for another day, we are starting to get some news on other potential candidates for the Denver Broncos' job. One name, who has been overlooked because of his lack of experience but is a strong candidate is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. However, it sounds like a name we need to start looking at more as this process continues on.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, DeMeco Ryans is a name to “keep an eye on” for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy.

DeMeco Ryans is the mastermind and play-caller behind the 49ers' defense that looks absolutely dominant this season and looks poised to make a Super Bowl appearance. The former two-time Pro Bowler has quickly become a hot head coaching candidate under Kyle Shanahan and looks to be a top candidate around the league for an NFL job.

He has been overlooked a bit on our end because of his lack of experience. Ryans only have two years as a defensive coordinator and would be another first-time head coach for the Broncos who are coming off three straight failed first-time head coaches. So many, myself included, have basically written him off because the Broncos were expected to hire an experienced head coach. With that said, CEO/Owner Greg Penner and GM George Paton did not rule out an inexperienced candidate but did say experience would give a candidate a leg up in the process.

However, Pelissero notes in the video above that despite Ryans lack of experience, don’t count him out just yet for the Broncos job. So, it sounds like he could be a potential finalist for the Broncos' head coaching job.

I am a big fan of Ryans. He would be coming off the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree and would be picking staff members off that current 49ers staff to build his own. So, that alone is a positive in my eyes. Also, Ryans looks like he will be a damn good head coach in this league. He is a former player who had success in this league and knows how to connect in a locker room and be a leader of men. He also has that 49ers defense playing at an elite level and playing hard for him. Greg Penner noted how he wants a “CEO” of the team and Ryans checks a lot of those boxes.

With the 49ers playing in the NFC Championship game, the Broncos will have to wait until next week to get a second interview with Ryans if they decide to do that. I hope they do, and it is sounding like they will probably do that, especially with the uncertainty around Sean Payton.