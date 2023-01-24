Report: Arizona Cardinals are having a second interview with Dan Quinn

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is flying into Arizona today to have a second interview with the Cardinals. The Cardinals will be the first team to have a second interview with Quinn and may not be the last if they let him leave the building without a contract.

Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

As we know, Quinn has been a top candidate for the Broncos' head coaching job from the start. Vegas had him as the odds-on favorite for the job up until recently (Sean Payton is currently the strong favorite for the job) and he was a finalist for the Broncos job last year as well. However, Arizona, not Denver is the first team he is meeting with for a second time, so that is something to watch.

Quinn was the last candidate the Broncos met with last week prior to the Cowboys game vs. the 49ers and figures to get a second interview with the Broncos. However, no second interviews have been officially reported as of yet for the Broncos, so we have to wait and see there.

Quinn is currently the mastermind behind the Dallas Cowboys defense which is among the best units in the league. While he is a strong defensive coordinator, Quinn is known for his leadership skills and the relationships he builds with his players. He previously was a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and during his time with them, he helped lead that team to a Super Bowl appearance. Ultimately, that ended up being an infamous appearance for Quinn, but he proved he can lead a team to the Super Bowl. He has also proven to be a strong staff builder. He had Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur as his quarterback’s coach, and Mike McDaniel as an offensive assistant during the season they made it to the Super Bowl. That is three very successful head coaches on his offensive staff.

If hired by the Broncos, Quinn would be responsible for getting the Broncos back on track. His leadership qualities could help bring back that winning culture to that locker room and hopefully, he will be able to assemble another high-quality coaching staff. At the end of the day, what he plans to do on the offensive side of the ball, and how he plans on getting the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson will be the thing everyone wants to know about.

We will see if Arizona will let Quinn leave without a contract and if the Broncos will eventually bring him in for a second interview. Both teams are connected to Sean Payton, with the Cardinals meeting with him for the first time on Thursday while the Broncos wait to bring him in for a second interview. However, the Cardinals could really change the landscape if they decided to hire Quinn. We shall see if they decide to do that or if Quinn will have more interviews with the Broncos or Colts.