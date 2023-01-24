Report: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to have a second interview with the Houston Texans

According to reports, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will have a second interview with the Houston Texans via zoom call on Wednesday. He previously met with them in person last week so this time he will meet with them via zoom. Evero reportedly “thoroughly impressed” the Texans' brass last week and will now meet with them for a second time for their head coaching job.

Evero has been a popular coaching candidate who has met with every team with a head coaching vacancy during this cycle. He even had the Falcons request permission to interview him for their defensive coordinator position, but the Broncos blocked that request. However, the Texans are the first team to have a second interview with the Broncos' defensive coordinator.

As we know, Evero was brought in by now former and recently fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett last year to serve as the defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach for the Rams and would be a first-time defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He was replacing a pretty damn good defensive mind in Vic Fangio who was let go by the Broncos last year as well, and Evero did not miss a beat.

Despite his inexperience, a league-worst offense, inept coaching around him, and non-stop injuries to key members of the team, Evero was the mastermind behind a damn good Broncos defense. They did tail off at the end of the year but injuries and poor offensive play likely played a factor in that. They were looking like an elite unit in the first half of the year. What he did in the second half of the year with practice squad players and additions from off the roster was fairly impressive. Broncos players also love the guy and pushed for him to be a head coach next season as well.

As we now know, because Evero has only been with the Broncos for one year, he is not eligible for the Rooney Rule compensation. That rule states any minority candidate hired to be a Head Coach or General Manager, the team that person is coming from would receive two third-round compensatory picks (a third-rounder in each of the two upcoming drafts). However, that rule states that the coach or executive has to be with the team for at least two years to be eligible for this compensation.

The Texans who are also part of the Sean Payton sweepstakes are also meeting with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for a second time as well. However, it appears that Evero is a finalist for at least one of the five head coaching vacancies he has interviewed for. We shall see if more teams would like to interview him for a second time or if he will return to the Broncos as their defensive coordinator.