Broncos don’t need a splashy new head coach

We’re heading into the offseason (which I for one am thankful for to the depths of my soul), and the latest hand-wringing in Broncos Country is our head coaching search.

Don’t get caught up in it, friends.

The reality is that the Denver Broncos need something far bigger than a splashy new head coach. They need a complete shift in culture as an organization at every level.

The No Bull truth is this team has turned into a perennial loser and that losing culture has permeated the Broncos from top to bottom.

The only hope this franchise has is that the new owners are going to turn things around by not putting up with the festering, infected belief systems that have gotten ahold of the front office, players, and coaches.

So I, for one, am not reading the latest news of the Broncos not scheduling Sean Payton for a 2nd interview as something that is a bad thing or a sign of incompetence. My hope is that what we are seeing is a leadership group that is going about it their way on their timeline in order to change this franchise back into a competitive team that has the firepower, will, and proper mindset needed to win.

Maybe Sean Payton will get his 2nd interview down the line and be our next head coach.

Maybe the hiring team saw some red flags that lead them to believe he wouldn’t be a great fit.

Maybe they saw something in another candidate that they think is the true key to the future of this team’s coaching staff getting a massive level up.

And let’s be real here Broncos Country. You could practically hire a ball boy and get better head coaching than what we saw this past season.

