Mel Kiper mocks Notre Dame DE/OLB Isaiah Foskey to Denver Broncos

Mel Kiper of ESPN has released his first mock draft of the 2023 NFL Draft season. The Denver Broncos, in the Bradley Chubb trade to the Miami Dolphins, ended up with the 29th overall selection. That could change as the San Francisco 49ers could advance to the Super Bowl this week.

With that pick, Kiper has the Broncos targeting a replacement for Bradley Chubb with Notre Dame DE/OLB Isaiah Foskey.

29. Denver Broncos (via MIA/SF) Isaiah Foskey, DE/OLB, Notre Dame Denver traded away prime picks to get quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason, and it got back this one after dealing Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins before the deadline at midseason. Suddenly, when you look at this depth chart, there’s no Chubb or Von Miller exploding off the edge, even though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero did a great job with what he had this season. Because it’s a little too late in Round 1 to find a surefire offensive line starter, I like what Foskey would bring to the Broncos. He had 22 sacks and five forced fumbles over the past two seasons, and at 265 pounds, he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme at the next level.

According to various draft analysts, Foskey has a strong upper body and uses his hands well to get off blocks and get to the passer. He’s a good tackler and keeps his eyes in the backfield. Those are all outstanding traits for a pass rusher, but his weaknesses include poor get off on the snap and he plays high which leads to balance issues. These issues are likely why he could fall to the late first round and not considered a top 10 draft pick.

Even so, he’d likely be an instant replacement for Chubb. In hindsight, Bradley Chubb wasn’t worth the fifth overall draft selection he got. Chubb turned out to be a fine starter in the NFL, but you’d prefer to get a perennial All-Pro talent from a Top 5 pick.

How would you feel about Foskey being taken in the late first round by the Broncos?