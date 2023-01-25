Report: Broncos have informed interim head coach Jerry Rosburg that he will not be part of the coaching staff moving forward

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Field Yates, the Denver Broncos have decided to let interim head coach Jerry Rosburg go. He served as the interim head coach for the team for the final two games of the season when they fired Nathaniel Hackett after their embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas.

While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2023

It came out recently that Rosburg expressed interest in the Broncos' vacant head coaching job. The report stated that he had an end-of-the-year meeting with the team and that they appreciated the plan he outlined and would consider him moving forward. However. the interest was clearly one-sided as the Broncos never officially interviewed Rosburg for the job. It became even more clear now that they have informed him that he is no longer part of the coaching staff moving forward.

As we know, Rosburg was brought in as a game management assistant for now-former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett. He was struggling with game management and time management and Rosburg was hired to help clean that up. He served in that role until Hackett was eventually fired and was offered the interim job after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero turned down the role.

In those two games under Rosburg, he had the Broncos playing much better and nearly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. He did defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, a playoff team, in the season finale. However, it appears that Rosburg was not part of the new coaching staff's plan and they decided to move on.

I think this report is an indication that the Broncos have narrowed down their finalists and none of those candidates wanted Rosburg on their staff. Fans and some media had hoped he would be considered for the head coaching job(never seemed likely) or at least stick on as a special teams coordinator or as a consultant. However, that will not happen and we hopefully get some more competent coaches joining the Broncos coaching staff in the near future.

Update

NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out that the Rosburg termination was just a procedural move and that the veteran coach is well-regarded with the team and may be back with a new staff.

#Broncos interim coach and special assistant Jerry Rosburg was part of a procedural move to terminate with an expiring contract, but my understanding is he’s well regarded and may be back with Denver with new leadership. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

This report comes after an earlier one said that Rosburg would no longer be on the staff moving forward. Now, Rapoport keeps that door open, but as a member of the staff, not as the head coach.

The media cannot even agree on the Jerry Rosburg news so who knows which is the truth? So, as of now, Rosburg is not a member of the Broncos coaching staff, but may or may not be in the future.