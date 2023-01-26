Broncos celebrate 25th anniversary of first Super Bowl win with “Revenge Tour” documentary

It’s already the silver anniversary of Denver’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. With Mike Shanahan at the helm — and with the likes of John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Steve Atwater, and more — the Broncos took home their first Lombardi. To commemorate this, the Broncos will air a one-hour documentary special entitled “Super Bowl XXXII: The Revenge Tour.” You can watch the trailer here.

‼️TD for TD‼️@Terrell_Davis runs for 2️⃣1️⃣5️⃣!



"Super Bowl XXXII: The Revenge Tour" airs Saturday 1/28 at 6pm MT on 9NEWS and the Broncos YouTube channel at 7pm!

Things had been rough for the Broncos’ four previous Super Bowl appearances. There was Super Bowl XII, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys; Super Bowl XXI, defeated by the New York Giants; Super Bowl XXII, loss to the Washington Commanders (then-named Washington Redskins); and Super Bowl XXIV, a major loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan’s entrance to the Broncos in 1995 was pivotal for the organization, and his leadership combined with some hecka talented players sealed the deal in the 1997 season. It was the start of something really beautiful: a true winning culture beyond almosts. For the first time, Denver felt what it was like to be the champions.

The Broncos would win again the following year, stomping the Falcons 34-19.

I have to say that life as a Broncos fan from the beginning of the organization through the late 90s must have been an absolute roller coaster of emotions. If you’re much older than I am, you may remember sticking through some (or all) of these eras while dreaming, being letdown, dreaming again, being let down, over and over until finally watching that dream come true in real time. Hopefully this documentary allows you to relive that experience.

For fans like me who are admittedly too young to remember firsthand, or for fans that are newer regardless of age, I’m sure we’ll be seeing some things for the first time. After all, replays and interviews don’t show everything. I’m excited to see what’s in store.

Here is to hoping that Denver sees a winning season again VERY soon. In the meantime, this first and long-awaited Super Bowl victory is worth celebrating. If you’re local, you can tune in to 9News at 6pm MT on January 28th, or watch on the Broncos’ official YouTube channel just an hour later.

Where were you when #SuperBowlXXXII originally aired? Share your experiences below!