MVP Power Rankings

5. Jalen Hurts

This may come as a bit of a shock to many, considering Hurts has been among the top candidates to win MVP for most of this season, but in terms of the player’s importance to the team I think Hurts is fifth on this list. This Eagles offense would still be pretty good without Hurts, but he is able to bring this talented group from good to the number one seed in the NFC as he is a very talented player.

4. Justin Jefferson

Jefferson completed this season with the sixth most receiving yards in a season of all-time, finishing behind Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp, Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, and Antonio Brown. Jefferson ended the season with a total of 128 catches, 1809 yards, eight touchdowns, and was selected first-team All-Pro. A season like Jefferson’s will go down in the records books as one of the best seasons from a wide receiver, which is worthy enough for me to go into fourth place.

3. Josh Allen

Most. Valuable. Player. That’s what the award says and therefore we have to pick which player is most valuable to their team. Josh Allen IS the offense in Buffalo, whereas a quarterback like Hurts in Philadelphia is just a cog in a machine playing with an elite offensive line and receiving core. Allen led Buffalo to a 13-3 record despite having a rookie play caller in Ken Dorsey and no run game. Allen leads this offense both with his arm and also with his legs, forcing him to be the main threat on the ground (instead of a running back) getting 762 rushing yards this year. Allen did have a problem with turnovers this year so that has knocked him down a few places, but still had 4,283 yards through the air and 42 total touchdowns in 2022.

2. Joe Burrow

Burrow has brought something to this team outside of the touchdowns he throws on the football field. He has given the Bengals fanbase and team stability, which is something that should not be taken lightly at all when looking at this MVP race. Not a lot of guys could make the Super Bowl like Burrow did last season while being sacked every other play. Burrow simply is the stabilizing force that runs throughout this football team and is the reason they are playing in another AFC Championship game this weekend. On top of his leadership and swagger, Burrow also threw for 4,475 yards, 40 total touchdowns, with an efficient 68.3% completion percentage.

1. Patrick Mahomes

Last, but not least, was the most consistently valuable football player of the 2022 season, Mahomes. Mahomes clinched the number one seed in the AFC, threw for the most yards, the most touchdowns, averaged the most passing yards per game, and was elected first-team All-Pro. The Chiefs quarterback was able to achieve all this while losing his main receiver in the offseason, Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which makes it all the more impressive. Just to see it in number form, Mahomes posted 5,250 yards (the highest of his career so far), 45 total touchdowns, and a 67.1% completion percentage (the highest of his career so far).

