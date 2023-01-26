New York Jets hire former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator

According to NFL Networks insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator. They recently. The Jets recently parted ways with Mike LaFleur and decided to go with the mastermind behind the Broncos' offense this past season.

As we know, Nathaniel Hackett did not even last a full season with the Broncos this past season. It was a mess from the start. First, the resting of players during training camp and the preseason was something that drew some criticism in the early parts of the season. Then, we all witnessed Hackett’s lack of game management skills which led to the team hiring Jerry Rosburg to handle that for Hackett. Next, we had the offense being the worst-looking unit in the league for a good portion of the season which led to an extended losing streak. Eventually, Hackett gave up play-calling duties and the writing was on the wall that the would most likely be fired after the end of the season. However, a Christmas day massacre by the Rams which had players fighting on the sidelines and after the game was the final straw. The Broncos' ownership decided to pull the plug early on Hackett and ended his time with the team after just 15 games with the team.

We cannot put all the blame on Hackett, but a majority of it falls on his lap. He needed a game management guy hired early on, he gave up play-calling duties and the team played awful and undisciplined under his watch. Also, the team looked and played a lot better after Hackett was fired and Rosburg took over. A coincidence, or a sign of how bad things were under Hackett?

The funny thing here is that the Jets appear to be following a very similar blueprint to the one the Broncos used last year. A polarizing future Hall of Fame quarterback from Green Bay COULD be on the move this offseason and a franchise that has had terrible quarterback luck just hired a coach that quarterback likes. With Aaron Rodgers trade rumors swirling again, a team that was already connected to Rodgers went out and hired Nathaniel Hackett in hopes of landing Rodgers in a trade. If they swing and miss as the Broncos did, Hackett will be stuck with another Wilson, this time Zach Wilson, the former second-overall pick that is trending towards being a bust.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. It is clearly a move to hopefully land Rodgers, and if they do, good for them. We can finally see the Hackett/Rodgers pairing that was rumored last year. If not, Hackett landed himself in a market that will be much harder on him than the one we saw here in Denver.